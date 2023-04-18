Minor girl dies in Sopore road accident

Sopore, Apr 18: A 12-year-old girl was killed in a road mishap in the Trumbgund area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday morning.
Reports said that a girl identified as Sonabar daughter of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, a resident of Trumbgund Bulgam Sopore was hit by a private car bearing registration number JK09A-6032 in the Trumbgund area. She was taken to a nearby hospital but died on the way.
A police official confirming the incident said that a case has been registered in this regard and the car driver has been arrested.