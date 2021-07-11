Minor girl drowns to death in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar, Jul 11: A 3-year-old girl died after drowning in a stream in her native village at Thez Wudder area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to news agency GNS, the girl Arifa, daughter of Showkat Ahmad Najar had gone to take bath at Gard Henz Koul and drowned in the stream.

The minor girl was taken out from the stream and immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, however the doctors there declared her as brought dead on arrival.