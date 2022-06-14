Kashmir

Minor girl killed by leopard in Uri - 3rd such incident in past week

Notably, two minor boys have fallen prey to wild animal(s) in two incidents in the last few days in the Cholan Kalsi Ghati and Trikanjan Boniyar areas.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 14: In 3rd such incident within a week, a 12-year-old girl was killed by a wild animal in Batangi Boniyar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Rutba Manzoor daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat was pounced upon by a wild animal and taken away to nearby forests this morning.

Alerted by the cries, the family and locals tried to chase the animal, possibly a leopard, however the animal disappeared in the dense forests with the child. After strenuous efforts, the child was found dead by the locals.

