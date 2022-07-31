Minor girl killed in Karnah accident

Karnah: A 13-year-old girl was killed while five others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a roadside gorge in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday evening.

Officials said that a vehcile bearing registration number JK09B-9187 met with an accident at Nachian area of Karnah, resulting in onspot death of 13-year-old identified as Lareb Bilal, daughter of Bilal Ahmad and injuries to five others persons.

Soon after the incident, locals of the area and police team reached the spot and took the injured persons to the SDH Tanghdar for treatment.