Minor girl taken away by leopard in Uri, search operation underway

Srinagar, Sept 16: A minor was allegedly taken away by a leopard from outside her home in Gawashar village of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday evening after which a massive search operation has been launched.
The leopard entered into the courtyard of her house and took her away, news agency KNO reported.
The family members tried to chase the leopard but it disappeared into the dark. The family members later raised alarm and gathered the villagers following which they along with police launched a massive search operation to trace the minor girl.
The official identified the minor girl as Munaza daughter of Imran Beigh of Jabadar.