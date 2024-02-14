Minor girl’s rape in 2016 : Handwara court sentences man to 10 year in jail

Kupwara, Feb 14: Additional Sessions Court Handwara Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2016, besides it imposed a fine of Rs fifty thousand on him.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Handwara Umi Kulsoom observed that the convict shattered the dignity of the girl, the burden of which will have a lifelong impact on her.

Public Prosecutor Tahseem Bashir Balti, while divulging details to media, said that a case of rape was filed against the convict at Police Station Qalamabad in 2016, following which medico-legal formalities were carried out by the concerned authorities. “After hearing counsels and going through the evidences, the court reached to the conclusion that the chastity of the victim was ravished”.

“During medical examination it was found that the victim was raped by Showkat Ahmad Seer resident of Khudi Mawer.

While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the court said, “After considering the totality of facts, the convict is sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 50,000 and in default of payment of fine, he shall go further six months for simple imprisonment”.

The court also ordered the compensation of Rs 50,000 be paid to the victim. “Period already undergone by the convict during trial shall be set off against the sentence awarded,” the court said.