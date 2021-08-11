Minor injured in Kupwara explosion

Kupwara, Aug 10: A minor was injured after an old shell exploded while digging a drain at Dewar Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday, Police said.
A Police official said that a minor boy was injured while digging a drain in the backyard of his house when the old shell exploded, resulting in minor injuries to him. He said that the 10-year-old boy identified as Adil Farooq Sofi, son of Farooq Ahmad Sofi was immediately shifted to a nearby health centre where his condition is said to be stable.