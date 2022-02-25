Minor Kupwara boy missing for 11 days, family in distress

Srinagar, Feb 25: The parents of an 8-year-old boy who vanished from his home at Awoora village of Kupwara district without a trace 11 days ago are pleading for his safe return.
News agency GNS quoted the family members of the missing boy Talib Hussain son of Mohammad Ashraf Khan saying he disappeared moments after he left home on the fateful day.
"We searched every noon and corner but no to avail,” inconsolable parents of Talib told GNS.
"I am dying with each passing second. I don’t know if I’m alive or dead in absence of Talib,” the minor’s mother said. “We request those have taken away our son to have some mercy and for God's sake return him to us" she said.
“Our hand folded request to abductor (s) is to return our Talib. We promise that we will not take any action against the person. Just return our missing son," the parents said.
When contacted over the matter, SSP Kupwara said that investigation into the incident is underway.
“We have questioned a number of people and have also announced reward for anyone who helps in tracing the innocent child,” he said, adding, “A team under the command of additional SP is investigating the matter and exploring all the possible angles to trace the child".