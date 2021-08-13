Kashmir
Minor reshuffle in civil admin in J&K; Smita Sethi posted as MD SIDCO
Atul Sharma, MD, SICOP, holding additional charge of MD, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Secretary/CEO, KVIB against an available vacancy.
Srinagar Aug 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday ordered transfers and postings in the civil administration.
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Smita Sethi, JKAS officer, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to her
own duties, till further orders.
Besides, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, SICOP, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Secretary/CEO, KVIB against an available vacancy.