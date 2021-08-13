Minor reshuffle in civil admin in J&K; Smita Sethi posted as MD SIDCO

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Smita Sethi, JKAS officer, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to her

own duties, till further orders.

Besides, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, SICOP, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Secretary/CEO, KVIB against an available vacancy.