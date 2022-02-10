Minor Srinagar girl dies in car accident in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar, Feb 10: A 2-year-old girl from Soura area of Srinagar died in a car accident in the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Touba Rani daughter of Abdul Majeed from Soura boarding a car driven by one Shiekh Suheel son of Ghulam Hassan met with an accident at Chersoo Awantipora resulting into grievous injuries to her.
The injured girl was immediately evacuated from the site to PHC Awantipora, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after admission, sources said.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigation.