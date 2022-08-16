Minority community member injured in Budgam blast: Police

Srinagar: Police said a member of minority community was injured in a grenade blast at Gopalpora area of Budgam district on Sunday evening.

He has been identified as Karan Singh (20) son of Anil Kumar resident of Gopalpora. The injured was rushed to SMHS in Srinagar. His condition is stated to be stable.

“#Terrorists hurled grenade at Gopalpora Chadoora area of #Budgam in which one civilian namely Karan Kumar Singh got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.