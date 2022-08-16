Minority community member shot dead, brother injured in Shopian

Srinagar, August 16: Terrorists shot dead a member of the community member and injured his brother in the Chotigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that militants shot dead a Minority community member identified as Sunil Kumar son of Arjun Nath while as his brother identified as Pintu Kumar was injured.
Pintu was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman.