Minority students in Baramulla schools to get online teaching 'till normalcy prevails'

Srinagar: The school education department in Baramulla has directed some government and private schools to provide academic support to students of minority community through virtual mode "till normalcy prevails in current situation".
The move comes days after killing of a migrant school teacher, a non-local banker and a labourer in separate attacks in Kashmir.
In an official communication addressed to heads of five private schools and two government higher secondary institutions in Baramulla town, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla has instructed the concerned school principals for compliance of the department's decision.
The decision to provide online teaching to minority community (Sikhs/ Kashmiri Hindu) students has been taken so as to reconnect them with the activities being part of formal schooling till the normalcy in the current situation prevails, according to the circular.
"The education of students is of paramount importance for us. In this backdrop instructions are hereby issued to be adhered to in letter and spirit," the official communication reads.
The schools have been asked to prepare immediate database of students and create class-wise Whatsapp groups besides using student-friendly virtual platforms for the conduct of online classes as a supplementary measure to normal schooling.
"Learning level Assessment of students in each subject should be conducted virtually through Google Form questionnaire or any other feasible virtual format and record of that be incorporated in learning level register," the official document reads.
The district education authorities have asked the school teachers to prepare their action plans for online teaching and e-materials as per their syllabus beforehand so that students understand concepts quiet easily.
"Online presence of students be recorded on the attendance register," it reads.
The CEO Baramulla has further instructed the schools to submit the compliance report to this effect be submitted to CEO office within one day.