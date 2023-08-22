Minor raped in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, accused held

Srinagar, Aug 22: Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have arrested a rape accused within hours after a complaint was filed, officials said today.
“Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a minor girl (name withheld) stating therein that she was abducted by one person namely Mohammad Umar Parray, son of Mohammad Amin Parray resident of Parray Mohalla Sangri and raped her at secluded place in Sangri,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
He said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated.
“During the course of investigation, officers utilized technical & human sources and after strenuous efforts, traced and arrested the accused person within hours after the complaint was received,” said the spokesman.
“Further medico-legal formalities have been conducted and further investigation of the case is in progress,” he added.