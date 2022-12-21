Kashmir
Mir addresses booth level party delegates in Kokernag
Kokernag (Anantnag), Dec 21: Addressing a booth level delegates’convention at Nagam in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has urged delegates to actively involve themselves in identifying people’s for their resolution.
Mir also urged the delegates to work to further strengthen Congress Party at booth level. According to a press note, he received feedback with regard to local developmental and social issues confronting people at grass roots. Mir was told that people were suffering due to lack of development and in absence of the appropriate supply of electricity and drinking water in Nagam and elsewhere in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir.