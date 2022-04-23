Mir condoles demise

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to use his office to ensure the body of the Kashmiri youth who died in Saudi Arabia yesterday is airlifted to his home.

Imran Ahmad, a 25-year-old youth from north Kashmir’s Nehalpora Pattan in Baramulla district died on April 22 in Saudi Arabia where he worked in a company. He was found dead at his workplace and the cause of death is yet to be known. The family members of the deceased have said that the body of their kin is stuck in Saudi Arabia.