Mir condoles demise

Srinagar, Apr 23: Apni Party senior vice-president Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday expressed shock over the death of a Kashmir youth in Saudi Arabia.
He appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to use his office to ensure the body of the Kashmiri youth who died in Saudi Arabia yesterday is airlifted to his home.
Imran Ahmad, a 25-year-old youth from north Kashmir’s Nehalpora Pattan in Baramulla district died on April 22 in Saudi Arabia where he worked in a company. He was found dead at his workplace and the cause of death is yet to be known. The family members of the deceased have said that the body of their kin is stuck in Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, Mir has expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of Imran Ahmad. He said, “I have received the sad news with profound grief and sorrow. I extend deep condolence on this incident and pay sympathy to the bereaved family.”
He has requested LG Manoj Sinha to take up the issue with the foreign office to ensure Imran’s body is brought back to Kashmir.