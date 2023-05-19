Mir Junaid calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, May 19: Mir Junaid, President of Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.
In a statement, Mir said that during the meeting with LG he discussed CUET examination centre issue and also advocated for development and accountability in Kupwara district.
“The issue surrounding the examination centers for CUET has been duly communicated to the LG sahib to swiftly address the concerns brought forth by the student community. We hope that prompt action is taken,”he said.
Recognising the severe nature of “malpractices by government officials/offices in Kupwara district,” Mir Junaid called for a stringent crackdown on individuals involved in such unethical behaviour.”