Mir Junaid calls on LG Sinha | Expresses concern over threats to journalists

Srinagar, Nov 18: On Friday, J&K Workers Party President, Mir Junaid called on Lieutenant J&K Manoj Sinha and expressed deep concern over recent threats issued to journalists working in Kashmir by terror organisations, and the subsequent resignation of five media persons over the threat.
According to a press note, he said that the space for media freedom and active civil society has been steadily affected due to the terror threats in the region.
The press note said, while assuring the safety of Journalists, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said,”We assure the safety and support to our brave journalists who have always been on forefront performing their professional duties. We are keenly looking after the developments and soon the culprits associated with the threats will be behind bars. “
Mir congratulated LG Manoj Sinha for reaching out to forgotten villages by way of providing electricity to border village Rangwada, 35 kms from Kupwara.