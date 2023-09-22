Mirwaiz to deliver Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after four years

Srinagar, Sep 22: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will deliver Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality of Srinagar after a gap of four years today, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the administration has taken the decision after due consultation with different law enforcement agencies.
Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370.
Quoting the mosque officials, reports said that Mirwaiz will take part in the Friday prayers after a house arrest of four years.
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid informed that senior police officials visited the residence of Mirwaiz yesterday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers today.
"We have been communicated by authorities that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed today to offer Friday congregational prayers at historic Jama Masjid, so accordingly we have been told to be prepared," they said, reported news agency KNS.
Awami Action Committee and Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had been urging the government to release Umar Farooq from house detention and allow him to carry out his routine religious duties.
On September 15, Jammu and Kashmir high court sought responses from the government over Mirwaiz's plea regarding his detention since August 2019.
Two prominent religious clerics - Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri were recently released from detention. The move has been widely hailed by political parties, civil society and general public.