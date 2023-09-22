Mirwaiz to deliver Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after four years

Quoting the mosque officials, reports said that Mirwaiz will take part in the Friday prayers after a house arrest of four years.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid informed that senior police officials visited the residence of Mirwaiz yesterday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers today.



"We have been communicated by authorities that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed today to offer Friday congregational prayers at historic Jama Masjid, so accordingly we have been told to be prepared," they said, reported news agency KNS.