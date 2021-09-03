Mirwaiz Umar condoles Geelani’s demise

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz paid tributes to Geelani for his immense contributions saying that his demise had not only created a big void in the political corridors of Jammu and Kashmir but also marked the completion of an era.

It said that the Mirwaiz expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with Geelani’s bereaved family, especially his sons Naseem Geelani and Naeem Geelani, and prayed to Almighty Allah for granting Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul.