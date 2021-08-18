Misappropriation of funds | ACB produces chargesheet against former ZEO

A statement of the ACB issued here said that it produced a charge-sheet in a case under FIR No 27/2015 before the Anti Corruption Court Baramulla for judicial determination against eight accused AsifaAra, the then ZEO, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Bashir Ahmad Mir, the then In-charge ZEO, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Muhammad ShafiWani, the then In-charge ZEO, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Mehrajuddin Ahmad Shawl, the then Zonal Education Planning Officer, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Zahoor Ahmad Shah, the then In-charge Headmaster Government Middle School YemberzalwariBala, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; RifatAra, the then Junior Assistant (SSA clerk) Zonal Education Office Dangerpora, Sopore; Abdul Rashid Baba (the father of accused RifatAra) and Atiqa Rashid (the mother of accused RifatAra) for commission of offences under section 5(1)(c)(d) r/w 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Samvat 2006 and Section 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 109 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The statement said that the case was registered in ACB to investigate the allegations of misappropriation of government money by these officials of Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore.

It said that the investigation revealed that the accused ZEOs during 2011 to 2014 released funds of Rs 72,21,414 for the construction of a three-roomed school building at YemberzalwariBala of Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore against the estimated and allotted cost of Rs 9.99 lakh.

The statement said that the most of the amount released through cheques were changed into major amounts by way of insertions by the accused Junior Assistant.

It said that the investigation revealed that only an amount of Rs 6.48 lakh had been spent on the construction while an amount of Rs 24,49,775 was recovered by the Education department from the accused.

The statement said that it was also found that the amount of Rs 1,61,740 which was deposited in the personal accounts of the accused In-charge Headmaster and the parents of accused RitarAra by the ACB was frozen.

It said that the remaining amount of Rs 39,61,899 was established to have been transferred into the personal accounts and the accounts of the relatives by the accused and later misappropriated.

The statement said that the court has fixed 18 September 2021 as the next date of hearing for the case.