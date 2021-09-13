Misappropriation of funds: CBK files chargesheet against ex-Chairman BOPEE Mushtaq Peer

As per a CBK spokesman, the chargesheet has been produced in case FIR No. 42/2017 U/S 420, 409-RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir. Peer was on April 25, 2018, convicted by Court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar in Case FIR No. 24/2013 U/S 420, 406, 201, 120-B-RPC, r/w 5(1)(d), 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.



The CBK spokesman said that Peer, while being posted as Chairman BOPEE from the year 2009 to 2012, transferred government money amounting to Rs 2.73 crores into his personal bank account "with the object that the same will be utilized for various official activities".

However, Peer, "with a criminal intent put the said government money to his own use by investing in smart saver accounts, raising cash certificates and liquidation of his personal loan", the CBK spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, it has been established that the accused person in violation of BOPEE Act and Financial rules in vogue, has misappropriated an amount of Rs 1,15,40,153. Besides, an amount of Rs 3,49, 352 as interest accrued on Smart Savers/ Cash Certificates were also misappropriated by the accused person by abusing his official position, as Chairman BOPEE, he added.