Miscreants damage six vehicles in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

Srinagar, May 13: Locals from Wopzan Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Friday appealed to the police to nab the miscreants who damaged at least six vehicles in the area last night.
Quoting the locals news agency KNT reported that the miscreants damaged tippers, a load carrier, tractors, and a bulldozer during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
They said they heard a blast-like sound and came out of their houses only to find out that the miscreants had torched two tippers while the tyres of a the load carrier, two tractors and a bulldozer were also burnt down.
"We request to police to nab the miscreants without any delay,” they said.