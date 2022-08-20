Misrepresentation of facts by vested interests: J-K admin on reports of inclusion of 25 lakh voters

It said that the revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an advertisement published in local dailies by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, the administration said the summary revision of electoral rolls is undertaken by the Election Commission from time to time according to the laid down process.

The clarification comes after a controversy broke out following the chief electoral officer's (CEO) remark that 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, are likely to be added to the electoral rolls in J-K.

The CEO's remarks came under severe criticism from the mainstream political parties here who alleged that the "inclusion of non-locals was a clear cut ploy to disenfranchise the people of Jammu and Kashmir".