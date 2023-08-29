Missing 7-year-old boy mauled to death in suspected wild animal attack in Bandipora

It is suspected that he was attacked by a leopard given his gruesome injuries and the frequent spotting of leopards in the area in the recent past.

The boy identified as Zaid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad went missing on Monday evening and the family found blood and torn clothes in a nearby field and alerted the police. Police along with 13RR, and CRPF launched a night-long search with the help of snifer dogs, but the boy could not be located.

Finally, his body was discovered in the forest on Tuesday morning, with multiple injuries and signs of mutilation. Some of his body parts were eaten up by the wild animal, local witnesses said.