Missing 7-year-old boy mauled to death in suspected wild animal attack in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 29: A 7-year-old boy from Nesbal village of north Kashmir Bandipora, who went missing on Monday evening, was found dead in a nearby forest on Tuesday morning.
It is suspected that he was attacked by a leopard given his gruesome injuries and the frequent spotting of leopards in the area in the recent past.
The boy identified as Zaid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad went missing on Monday evening and the family found blood and torn clothes in a nearby field and alerted the police. Police along with 13RR, and CRPF launched a night-long search with the help of snifer dogs, but the boy could not be located.
Finally, his body was discovered in the forest on Tuesday morning, with multiple injuries and signs of mutilation. Some of his body parts were eaten up by the wild animal, local witnesses said.
Later, the body was taken to Sumbal Hospital for postmortem. Dr. Manzoor confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the boy had died in a "wild animal attack."
The body was later handed over to the family.
The outraged villagers came out on the streets and protested against the Wildlife Department alleging that it was due to their incapability and callous approach that the tragic incident happened.