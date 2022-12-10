Missing AMU student traced by police at Sopore railway station

Srinagar, Dec 10: A class 10 student, who had gone missing from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) two days ago, was traced at railway station Sopore by the police on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Masroor Abbas Mir of Bohripora area of Sopore was traced by the police at railway station Sopore today.
He added they have informed his family members and right now he was with the police for questioning.
Masroor was reported missing from AMU on December 08, when he had left his hostel at 8 am for the school.