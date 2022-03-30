Missing Baramulla man's body retrieved from Jhelum after over nine months

Srinagar, Mar 30: Body of a man hailing from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was retrieved from river Jhelum, after over nine months he went missing from his home.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the decomposed body was found inside river Jhelum at Dandkhand Mod near Eco Park in Khadniyar area of Baramulla.
It was later found to be of one Abdul Majeed Wani son of Abdul Karim Wani, a resident of Nowrang Naradari in Sheeri, who had gone missing from his home on June 9, 2021, the official said.
A missing report was also filed by the family then, however no clue of him was found, the official said adding the body is being handed over to the family after conduct of necessary medico-legal formalities.