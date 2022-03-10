Missing Budgam soldier’s body found after three days

Srinagar, Mar 10: The body of a Light Infantry soldier was found in Khag area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday three days after he went missing. The deceased's family suspect he might have been abducted by militants, reports said.
Sameer Ahmad Malla hailing from Lokipora village of Khag was posted in Jammu and had recently come home on paternity leave.
He went missing from the village on Monday with the family claiming that he had been abducted by militants.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Malla's body was recovered from Khag area.