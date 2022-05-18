Missing Budgam teenage boy traced in Jaipur

Srinagar, May 18: A 13-year-old boy from central Kashmir's Budgam district missing since May 13, has been reportedly traced in Jaipur city of Rajasthan state.
News agency KNO quoted the family members of missing boy Tanveer Hussain of Daffpora Nasrullahpora saying he left his home after his parents scolded him for not studying.
"When Tanveer didn’t return till late evening, family searched for him everywhere but couldn't trace for almost six days, " a family member said.
A police official said that the boy has been traced in Jaipur and family is on the way to get their ward back.