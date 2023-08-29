Missing engineer found dead after six days in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 29: Body of an engineer of Roads and Buildings Department who had gone missing six days ago from his home was retrieved from a barrage in Gantamulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that body of Gurmeet Singh was retrieved today morning from a barrage of Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric power project.
He said that Gurmeet had gone missing from his home around 6 days ago and since then police and other agencies had launched a massive search operation to locate him.
He said that, however, today morning his body was retrieved from the barrage. Further investigation is going on, he said.