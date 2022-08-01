Missing for 4 months, Kupwara teen last traced in UP; family suspects foul play

Srinagar, July 30: A 17-year-old boy from north Kashmir's Kupwara district who was working with a mason in the Bemina area of Srinagar has been missing for nearly four months with his family alleging foul play.

Danish Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sher Kot Tarath Pura, had been working in Srinagar for over a month, when on April 5 this year, his family lost contact with him.

As per the family, before he went missing, Danish was angry with them over some issue. A family member said they inquired about Danish with the mason, who said that the teenager had told him he was leaving for home.