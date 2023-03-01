Missing for 75 days, man found dead in Kupwara: police

“The body was brought to SDH Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of (the) missing person. After completing all medico-legal formalities including post mortem by a team of doctors, the body was handed over to the family members for burial,” he added.

“Cognisance of the matter has been taken for further investigations,” he said, adding, “Further details will be shared.”

Soon after he went missing, his family members held a protest in Srinagar to demand his whereabouts. They alleged that Dar was picked up by the army for questioning.

However, SSP Kupwara had told the mediapersons in a press conference that that Dar was picked up for questioning related to terrorism, but had escaped from their custody. “During preliminary inquiry, it came to the fore that he had disclosed the location of a hideout and when the army took him there, he escaped. We are continuing our searches to trace him and are working on some clues,” he had said.