Missing for 75 days, man found dead in Kupwara: police

Srinagar, March 1: The body of a resident of Kunan village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was recovered from a forest area nearly three months after he went missing, officials said today.
Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident of Kunan village in Trehgam area of the frontier district, had gone missing on December 16 last year, said a police official.
“In continuation to missing of Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara on December 16,2022 today early in the morning a dead (body was) recovered from Zurhama -PK Galli forests,” said a police spokesperson said in a statement.
“The body was brought to SDH Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of (the) missing person. After completing all medico-legal formalities including post mortem by a team of doctors, the body was handed over to the family members for burial,” he added.
“Cognisance of the matter has been taken for further investigations,” he said, adding, “Further details will be shared.”
Soon after he went missing, his family members held a protest in Srinagar to demand his whereabouts. They alleged that Dar was picked up by the army for questioning.
However, SSP Kupwara had told the mediapersons in a press conference that that Dar was picked up for questioning related to terrorism, but had escaped from their custody. “During preliminary inquiry, it came to the fore that he had disclosed the location of a hideout and when the army took him there, he escaped. We are continuing our searches to trace him and are working on some clues,” he had said.