Missing for a month, youth found dead in Ganderbal power canal

Srinagar, Aug 07: A 24-year-old youth who went missing a month ago was found dead in a power canal in Kangan tehsil of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Rafaqat Ahmad Kasana of Kasanapati area of the district had gone missing on July 05 this year from his home.
He said that nearly after a month his body was fished out today from the power canal in Saturna village of Kangan.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident, said an official.