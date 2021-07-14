Kashmir

Missing govt employee's body found in Anantnag after three days

The body of the man from Parigam area of Kulgam was spotted by locals lying at Harnag area of Anantnag.
Anantnag, July 14: A 52-year-old employee of Jal Shakti Department missing for three days was found dead in Harnag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

News agency KNO quoting an official reported that some locals spotted the body of the missing employee, identified as Farooq Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah, a resident of Parigam Kulgam, lying at Harnag area of Anantnag and accordingly informed the concerned police station.

Later, a police team from Khanbal police post reached the spot and took the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, the official added.

