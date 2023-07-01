Missing man found dead in Baramulla

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a body was found by some passersby in Jhelum River near Khadanyaar Baramulla , following which a police team reached the site and retrieved the body.

The person was identified as Rajinder Singh alias Raju, a resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla. He said the deceased had gone missing since June 28.Meanwhile, a police official confirmed that the body of the deceased has been sent for the medico-legal formalities and further investigations are going on.