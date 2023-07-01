Kashmir
Missing man found dead in Baramulla
Srinagar, July 01: Dead body of a Sikh man, who had been missing for three days, was recovered from the Jhelum River on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a body was found by some passersby in Jhelum River near Khadanyaar Baramulla , following which a police team reached the site and retrieved the body.
The person was identified as Rajinder Singh alias Raju, a resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla. He said the deceased had gone missing since June 28.Meanwhile, a police official confirmed that the body of the deceased has been sent for the medico-legal formalities and further investigations are going on.