Missing man's body found in south Kashmir's Verinag

Srinagar, Feb 13: A 48-year-old man, whose body was found in Verinag near Panzoo bridge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday morning has been identified, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the body was found by the locals lying near Panzoo bridge in Veerinag who accordingly informed the concerned police station.
An official said that the deceased has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Shamsipora Bijbhera in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.
Dar, as per police, was missing and a report was filed with the concerned police station.