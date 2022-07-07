Missing man's body recovered from Jhelum after three days in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jul 7: The body of a man was recovered from river Jhelum near Khadiniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday three days after he went missing from his home.
The body was spotted by locals in the river and later informed the police, news agency KNO quoted an official saying. The deceased has been identified as Javid Ahmad Lone of Jal Sheeri Baramulla, who was missing since 4 July.
The official said that the body has been sent to hospital for medico-legal formalities and will be handed over to his relatives for last rites.
He added that further investigation has been started in this regard.