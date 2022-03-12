Kashmir

Missing man's body recovered from Jhelum in south Kashmir's Awantipora

He was missing from his home from last few weeks.
Srinagar, Mar 12: The body of a missing man was recovered from river Jhelum after a few weeks on Saturday in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of 65-year-old man identified as Abdul Gani Bhat, son of Sadeeq Bhat of Sunsaneel area of Pulwama was recovered in river Jhelum near Tehsil office Awantipora area today afternoon.

He was missing from his home from last few weeks, the official said, adding that the deceased was a retired employee of PDD department.

