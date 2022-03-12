Missing man's body recovered from Jhelum in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of 65-year-old man identified as Abdul Gani Bhat, son of Sadeeq Bhat of Sunsaneel area of Pulwama was recovered in river Jhelum near Tehsil office Awantipora area today afternoon.

He was missing from his home from last few weeks, the official said, adding that the deceased was a retired employee of PDD department.