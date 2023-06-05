Missing minor child from Bangladesh rescued in Kulgam

Kulgam, June 5: The Child Protection Officer (CPO), Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) District Kulgam has received one child of age 13 years resident of Bangladesh who was trafficked from Bangladesh to Kashmir a month before and was left at Awantipora Pulwama.
The custody of the child was taken after the CPO ICPS Kulgam received a call from police post Mirbazar regarding the trafficking of children case. The CPO along with outreach workers reached the spot and received the child.
The Incharge police post informed CPO, ICPS Kulgam for immediate necessary action in the matter. Accordingly, the child was kept in Bait ul Hilal Chawalgam, Kulgam by team ICPS Kulgam till the time his family was traced under proper procedure.