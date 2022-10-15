Missing since Sept 24, youth found dead in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Oct 15: Body of a youth, who was missing since September 24, was found in Yangora area of Safapora in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday evening.
The youth Mohammad Iqbal Saleem of Lar was found dead near Elvi Agro Breeding Farm & Hatchery in Yangora, where he was working since August 28, news agency KNO reported.
The body has been sent for postmortem while proceedings under law have been initiated.
The deceased was missing since September 24 while a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard.