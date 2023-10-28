Missing Sopore SPO traced in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 28: A Special Police Officer (SPO) who had gone missing from his residence in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has been traced, officials said today.
The officer, identified as Tahir Ahmad Dar, had disappeared merely four days after his wedding. Reports said that he was last seen at his residence on Wednesday, and his whereabouts have since remained unknown.
However, a police official said that Dar was located by a team of Sopore police in Srinagar. He didn’t share more details.
The missing SPO had been struggling with depression for a significant period, which could have led to his disappearance.
The SPO, currently on leave, was previously stationed at Police Station Sopore, sources said.
His wife had notified the police about his disappearance, they said.