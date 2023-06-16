Missing Sopore student traced out: Police

Sopore, June 16: A 15-year-old boy from Sopore, who was missing since Thursday, has been traced on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The youth, identified as Hashim Shabir Gojiri, of Batapora Sopore, was missing since Thursday afternoon.
Police officials said that youth was traced after legal formalities, and was later handed over to the family.
Earlier on Friday morning, Hashim’s family said that he left home Thursday afternoon and they tried to contact him but didn’t get any response following which they filed a missing report at Police Station Sopore and appealed to the general public to help them trace their child.