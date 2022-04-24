Missing Srinagar teen among three LeT militants killed in Pulwama

In a statement issued after the gunfight, IGP Kashmir identified one of the three slain militants as Arif Hazar alias Rehan deputy of LeT’s top commander Basit police said was involved in killings of Insp Parvez infront of a mosque in Srinagar's Nowgam, SI Arshid Ahmad and a mobile shop owner in downtown.

