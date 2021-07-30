Missing woman's body found in orchard in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Baramulla, July 30 : A 45-year-old woman from Gutiyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district was found dead in an orchard in the village Friday morning a day after she went missing.
Reports said that Fareeda Begum, wife of Gulzar Ahmad Mir, was missing since yesterday.
As per family sources, she left home on Thursday morning and did not return.
Police had already registered a case and searches were conducted across the belt and on Friday morning the dead body of the woman was found in an orchard in Gutiyar.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the body of woman will be handed over to family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.