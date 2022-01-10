Missing youth found hanging in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 10: A youth, who was missing since yesterday, was found hanging from a tree in Gurdgund Seepin area of Khanbal in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, an official said.
Quoting the official, news agency KNO reported that Sajad Ahmad Dar, son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Mirgund Khanbal had left his home in the evening yesterday, but did not return back home.
This afternoon, the locals found his body hanging from a tree in the Gurdgund Seepin area, the official said, adding that police was informed accordingly.
Later, the body was taken away by police for medical and legal formalities.
It was not immediately clear whether it was a suicide or a murder.