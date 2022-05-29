Missing youth's body found in Anantnag woods

Srinagar 29 May: The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered from a forest area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday morning.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that some locals spotted the body lying inside a forest area of Brariangan Uttersoo village of Anantnag and immediately informed police about it.
Soon after being informed, a police team reached the spot and took the body in to its possession.
The deceased identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bokad son of Mohammad Sadiq a resident of Sarsar Jammu at present Gudvail Larnoo. A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.