Mission Director Women Empowerment visits acid attack survivor

She strongly condemned the act of acid throwing. She reiterated, “Such crimes degrade us as humans and society.” While talking to the media, she said, “This is the second incident in the last six months therefore sending alarm bells to the society that the values with regard to the respect and dignity of women need to be upheld.”

Mission Director was accompanied by District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar and her team from ‘One Stop Centre for Women’ and Mahila Shakti Kendra.