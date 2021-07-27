Mission Youth invites applications for LG's 'Super-75 Boys' Scholarship

Srinagar, July 27: Mission Youth, J&K has launched special scholarship scheme “Super-75 Boys” for meritorious graduate students. It has invited applications for award of Lieutenant Governor’s Scholarship for meritorious male students.
CEO Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in an official statement, said that scholarship of Rs 1 lakh shall be provided for post-graduate courses in universities and colleges.
This is in addition to a similar scheme launched for girl students earlier this week, Choudhary said.
He further said that the Mission Youth will facilitate 150 meritorious students under the scheme for pursuing higher education.
Choudhary further informed that in line with the announcement made by the Lt Governor for scholarship to support underprivileged girl students to pursue higher studies, the Mission Youth society after obtaining approval from Finance Department has issued detailed guidelines for LG’s Super-75 Scholarship and based on demand projected by the youth the scholarship scheme has been extended to cover equal number of male students.
Applications have been invited under the scheme through online mode.
Choudhary informed that scholarship of Rs One Lakh each will be awarded to 75 male and 75 female meritorious students for pursuing post graduation and advance studies courses in government recognised and affiliated colleges and universities.
The screening of candidates will be done based on the online applications received till the notified cut off date, he said.
The LG’s Super-75 Scholarship is aimed at providing financial support to meritorious students belonging to marginalised sections of society for pursuing their academic aspirations.
The eligibility criteria includes domicile of J&K Union Territory, below 30 years of age, belonging to Below Poverty Line / Priority Household category. The scholarship will be provided to students for PG courses including studies and research. Only regular mode courses are covered under the scheme.
Mission Youth has further notified that 10% scholarship quota has been reserved for students having lost any of the parent or bread-earner family member in insurgency related incidents subject to fulfilling other criteria of eligibility. Further, 4% scholarships are reserved for specially abled boys students under PwD (Persons with Disabilities) with physical disability of 40% or more regardless of family income.
The applicants can register on Mission Youth portal http://www.jkyouthportal.in. A special form has been created on the portal for filling online application for and uploading supportive documents related qualification and eligibility. The last date for registering for the scholarship is 7th August 2021.
OSD Mission Youth, Tabish Saleem has been designated as nodal officer for the scholarship scheme.