Mission Youth invites applications for LG's 'Super-75 Boys' Scholarship

Srinagar, July 27: Mission Youth, J&K has launched special scholarship scheme “Super-75 Boys” for meritorious graduate students. It has invited applications for award of Lieutenant Governor’s Scholarship for meritorious male students.

CEO Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in an official statement, said that scholarship of Rs 1 lakh shall be provided for post-graduate courses in universities and colleges.

This is in addition to a similar scheme launched for girl students earlier this week, Choudhary said.