Mission Youth J&K rolls out scheme for Competitive Examinations coaching

Srinagar, July 28: Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir, has launched scheme to support coaching of students for various competitive examinations including Civil Services Examination.

As per an official handout, the scheme, announced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recently, will benefit 3000 meritorious and competitive students for coaching facilities, educational support and other requirements.

CEO Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal informed that the draft guidelines proposed by Mission Youth have been approved by the Finance department and the scheme is now being formally launched.