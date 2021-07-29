Mission Youth J&K to partner with Wipro Foundation for youth engagement, livelihood initiatives

Srinagar, July 28: Secretary Tribal Affairs Department and CEO Mission Youth, J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday chaired an interactive meeting with senior representatives of Wipro Foundation to deliberate upon the way-forward for youth engagement and outreach programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an official handout, the meeting was attended by Director Tribal Affairs, OSD Mission Youth, Deputy Director, Mission Youth J&K, senior representatives of Wipro Foundation and concerned officials of the Mission Youth and other allied departments.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mission Youth, highlighted the significance of Mission Youth initiatives for realizing the dream of new Jammu and Kashmir through active participation of youth. He further added that Mission Youth is a specialized organization to bring synergy and efficacy in the efforts of various government and non-government organizations for empowerment and development of youth.