Mission Youth J&K to partner with Wipro Foundation for youth engagement, livelihood initiatives

Srinagar, July 28: Secretary Tribal Affairs Department and CEO Mission Youth, J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday chaired an interactive meeting with senior representatives of Wipro Foundation to deliberate upon the way-forward for youth engagement and outreach programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per an official handout, the meeting was attended by Director Tribal Affairs, OSD Mission Youth, Deputy Director, Mission Youth J&K, senior representatives of Wipro Foundation and concerned officials of the Mission Youth and other allied departments.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mission Youth, highlighted the significance of Mission Youth initiatives for realizing the dream of new Jammu and Kashmir through active participation of youth. He further added that Mission Youth is a specialized organization to bring synergy and efficacy in the efforts of various government and non-government organizations for empowerment and development of youth.
Dr Shahid Iqbal remarked that the Mission envisions to develop a youth centric environment in J&K involving their constructive engagements and offering outcome based opportunities to the youth. He added that the Mission will positively engage the youth through integrated and customized interventions in varied fields.
Priya Varada Rajan, on behalf of Wipro Foundation, on the occasion, expressed specific commitment to partner with Mission Youth for successful execution of the initiatives on ground. The organization expressed interest to complement the initiatives of Mission Youth through integrated and customized interventions in the fields of livelihood generation, education and skill development, financial assistance, sports activities and recreation.
The common areas of interest between Mission Youth and Wipro Foundation finalised for partnership and flagship interventions include education, culture, women empowerment, healthcare, psycho-social counselling, livelihood and placement. A consultative committee has been constituted to finalise the modalities for cooperative interventions in J&K for youth empowerment.
Mission Youth will also collaborate with Wipro Foundation for capacity building of youth selected for various entrepreneurship and self-employment schemes and opportunities offered by it. This is aimed at enhancing the productive outcomes of youth centric initiatives.